JEAN STEPHENSON MODLIN died Nov. 4. A joint Celebration of Life for Jean and Philip Modlin will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Memorial gifts for the Philip E. and Jean S. Modlin Scholarship can be sent to Marshall University Foundation, Inc. 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you