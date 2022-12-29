JEANNE MARIE BURFORD, 95 of Huntington, widow of Robert Harold Burford, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial will be private for family. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

