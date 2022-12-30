JEANNE MARIE BURFORD, 95 of Huntington, a devoted wife, mother of 5, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jeanne was born June 9, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Burford, her son, James Tyson Burford, and her parents, James and Dorothy Barnett. Grieving her passing are her daughters and their husbands, Jeanne Anne and Marc Rutherford and their children Chase and Abby, Jill and Phil Nelson and their children Alex (Iv) and Shelby (Jacob); Judy and Jeff Davis and their children, Ashley and Austin, all of Huntington; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Stephanie Burford and their children Bobby and Brooks (Alyssa), of Fayetteville, N.C.; and her daughter-in-law Debbie Burford and her children Michael (Emily) and Sarah of Advance, N.C.; and a close family friend that she referred to as her other daughter, Michele Owings. The family would like to thank the following caregivers: Vicky Vital (deceased), Pearl Shephard, Sonya Frieze, April Scaggs, Donna Nolan; and those at Wyngate and CHCC. Jeanne loved singing, reading, bowling, cooking and her church. She enjoyed spending time with her large family and will be especially remembered for her sense of humor, weekly Sunday lunches and German dinners. Funeral service to be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. A private family burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfuneralhome.com.
