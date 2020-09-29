JEFF BLACK left his earthly body and went into eternity clothed in the righteousness of Jesus Christ on September 25, 2020. Jeff was born January 19, 1960, in Barboursville, W.Va., and is survived by his parents, Jack and Virginia Black. He is also survived by a brother, Chris Black and his wife, Diane. He remained the rock of their family throughout his life and was the model of a servant-hearted son and brother. Jeff was a godly leader to his large and loving family, beginning with “the love of his life,” Rosalene Black, for whom he would do anything and did do everything. He was a father who kissed, hugged and adored his children Shawn Black, Sarah Towe, Phil “Babe” Perry and Josh Perry. He loved their respective spouses, Miranda Black, Damon Towe and Sarah Perry, as if they were his own children. To observe how he showered his generosity and affection on his 12 grandchildren was a thing of legend. He was Paw Paw to Gavin, Braylah and Kelton Black, Makeyla Towe, Jack Robinson, Grant “Coop” Towe and Aaron, Dan, Jack, Alli Kate, Taylor and Sam Perry. Jeff was able to take every ordinary day and create not just the memory of a lifetime, but give his family a lifetime of memories. Jeff was a people person to the core. As evidenced by the respect and love he shared with his coworkers during his time at Sturm Machine, as well as his employees and residents during his ownership of Midland Meadows. His love extended to his cousins and close personal friends to the degree that they are feeling his loss as deeply as family. To be his friend was to be blessed and, let’s face it, to know him was to be his friend. It was the strong personal connection that he had with his Savior, family, local church and friends that gave him joy in life and gives us peace in his death. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday September 30, at Redemption Church, Huntington. The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Redemption Church, Huntington. A special request of the family is to wear your favorite Marshall apparel as we celebrate Jeff also being a member of Herd Heaven. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for contributions to be sent to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation to be used toward the establishment of a scholarship in memory of Jeff. Gifts can be made by calling the Big Green office at 304-696-4661. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
