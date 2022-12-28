Jeffery Alexis Prichard

JEFFERY ALEXIS PRICHARD, 59 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born September 7, 1963, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of Janie Floyd Hatfield and the late James Prichard. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by two siblings, Jamie Prichard and Karla Blevins. He is survived by his mother, Janie Floyd Hatfield and her husband Jennings; mother of his son, Beth Hoffman; one son, Ryan Prichard (Ashley); two sisters, Demonsa Maxey and Nicki Thompson (Jay); one brother, Jay Hatfield (Rebecca); sister-in-law Denise Prichard and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

