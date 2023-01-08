DR. JEFFERY LANE KEYS, 69, of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, by Rev. John Smith at noon on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born September 22, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of Anna Ruth Brammer Keys of South Charleston, W.Va., and the late Carl Ivan Keys. He was preceded in death by his brother ,James Carl Keys, and sister, Tonya Alita Stewart. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Dr. Bradley Keys of the U.S. Virgin Islands; daughter, Brooke Farrington of Antioch, California; sister, Kimberly Fisher of South Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Ayla Farrington and Lily Farrington; girlfriend of 12 years, Janette Hammond, and her daughter, Laura (Dustin) Thomas; and Laura's children Cole Thomas, and Carson Thomas. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - noon. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
