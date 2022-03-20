JEFFERY R. BLAKE, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of sixty-two years, eight months and two days. He was born July 14, 1959, to Doris Blake and the late Hubert Blake. In addition to his mother, Doris, he is also survived by his significant other, Diana Browning; one daughter, Jennifer Browning; two sisters, Connie Blake, Belinda McCloud; two brothers, Herbie Blake, Mark Blake; one grandchild, Ciara Birkbeck; lifelong friend, Steve Rowe; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved him very much. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public service. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to assist the Blake family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.

