JEFFREY ALLEN KIPP, 57, of Huntington, died April 13 at home. He worked as a masonry laborer. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. April 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
