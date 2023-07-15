JEFFREY DAVID FRY, 61 of Fairview, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on July 10, 2023. He was born January 6, 1962, a son of Martha Ann Boyd-Fry and the late Julius Caesar Fry. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Julius "Bucky" C. Fry II and a very special friend, Jeff Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tonia Mariea Boucher Fry. Son Ben Fry (Jenn) of Huntington, W.Va. Daughter Emily Warner (Kyle) of Weston, W.Va. Mother Martha Ann Boyd-Fry of Wayne, W.Va. Two sisters, Jill Ann Fry Parsons (Danny) and Patricia Booth (Renick) of Wayne, W.Va. Two brothers, Sammy Pete Fry (Carol) and Randy Blake Fry (Lambie), both of Wayne, W.Va., many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends including one very special friend, Bill Graves of Fulton, Ala. Jeff was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Gulf War as a decorated Staff Sergeant. His time in the military also brought him to his beloved wife Tonia where their 35-year adventure began in Fort Polk, Louisiana. After his honorable discharge from the military, Jeff began a 30-year career as a Professional Land Surveyor. He traveled all over West Virginia doing what he loved and never missed a chance to point out a location he surveyed and was most proud of his work on the King Coal Highway. Seeing his son Ben follow in his footsteps in the field of surveying brought him tremendous joy and often led to hours of "shop talk" between the two. Watching his daughter Emily play softball from Little League to College quickly became a passion of his and was her biggest supporter as she realized her dreams. Jeff loved music and could be found listening to anything from bluegrass to hard rock. He recently was able to reconnect with his WHS High School Class of 1980 and his group of Army "buddies" known as "Hot Steel." They enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories of the "Glory Days." Jeff was known for his big smile and his friendly personality. He never met a stranger and was always happy to see you. He shared his wealth of knowledge to anyone who would listen and was often able to bring a smile with one of his many "sayings." His greatest love was his family. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson and Bro. Sam Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens with full military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post No. 93. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to any veteran organization in Jeff's memory.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
