JEFFREY "JEFFY" DOUGLAS JAMES JR., of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on February 22, 2023. He was born June 14, 1973, to Jeffrey D. James and Charlene Heinz. He was preceded in death by his father Jeffrey D. James and mother Charlene Heinz as well as his stepmother Alma James and grandmother Anna Virginia Toulson. He is survived by his brothers, Jeremy James, Danny James and Anthony Milam; his Uncle Everett "Skip" James (Linda James); Aunt Shirley Blackburn (J.R. Blackburn) and a host of cousins and friends. It is with a heavy heart to announce the loss of such a loved and memorable individual, so saddening to have to say goodbye, but the memories he left with us will live on forever. He has gone to be at peace with the Lord. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville W.Va., with J.R. Blackburn and Rev. Jay West officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

