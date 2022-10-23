JEFFREY E. HOOD, 79, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born March 7, 1943 in Huntington, W.Va. He was a proud graduate of the original Huntington High School and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. He returned home to West Virginia to embark on decades of participation in the local business community. He was the founder of Hood Realty Company and Hood Enterprises, the owner of Snider's Sales & Service, and the retired Circuit Clerk of Cabell County. He was a long standing Director of First Sentry Bank and the Cammack Children's Center, serving as past president for the later. He was a former President of Huntington's Little League 3 and a member of the Rotary Club of Huntington, City Club, American Legion Post 16 and Elks Lodge 313. He served as a member of the Army Reserve. He is survived by his wife, Linda Chandler Hood; two children, Whitney Hood Gesner (Tom) and Morgan Hood (Ellie); five grandchildren: Kendall and Grant Gesner and Jeffrey, Matthew and Julie Hood, all of Huntington. He was lovingly known as "Peeps" and will be greatly missed.The family would like to sincerely thank Cheryl Smith, Jacob Hutchinson, and the caring staff at The Village at Riverview. Your kindness, care and support meant the world to Jeff and the family. They will be forever grateful for all of you. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church by Rev. Eric S. Porterfield. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cammack Children's Center, 64 6th Ave. West, Huntington, 25701 or Huntington Little League, c/o Cindy Legg, PO Box 1132, Huntington, 25713. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
