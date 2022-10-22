JEFFREY E. HOOD, 79, of Huntington, husband of Linda Hood, died Oct. 20. He was the retired owner of Hood Realty. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cammack Children's Center, 64 6th Ave. West, Huntington, 25701 or Huntington Little League c/o Cindy Legg, PO Box 1132, Huntington, 25713. www.klingelcarpenter.com

