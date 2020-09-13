Essential reporting in volatile times.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, JEFFREY LEE BLANKENSHIP passed away at Houston Hospice. He was born on September 15, 1960, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Chuck and Karlene Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Nathan Blankenship. He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Blankenship; brother, Steve (Cindy); sister, Lori; brother, David (Kathy); niece, Kathryn; and nephews, Joshua, Clay, Jeremy, Eric and Charlie. He grew up in Huntington, West Virginia, and moved to Houston, Texas, in the late 1970s. He was the owner and operator of Tri State Laser Systems Inc. in Houston, Texas. Jeffrey loved going on trips to Las Vegas, Nev., and playing cards with family. He loved cheering on the Houston sports teams, especially the Rockets. He was a very family-oriented and hardworking man. He will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association.

