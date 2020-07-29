Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JEFFREY MARK DAWSON, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on January 10, 1949, in Charleston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Dawson Jr. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Spencer Dawson; daughter, Emily (Justin) Williams; granddaughter, Julia Williams; parents, Joe and Connie Dawson; and faithful companion, Willy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.