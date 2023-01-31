JEFFREY PAUL LOVINS, 33 of Lavalette, son of Barbara Lovins Pitts, died Jan. 12. Tribute at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations towards funeral expenses be made directly to Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington, or online at https://app.autobooks.co/pay/ferrell-chambers-funeral-home, please include "Jeffrey Paul Lovins" in the memo.

