JEFFREY PHILLIP BROWNING, 49 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 15, 2023. He was born February 9, 1974, in Charleston, W.Va., son of Bill Harris of Lincoln County, W.Va., and the late Carolyn Betty Jean Beck. He was also preceded in death by his brother Kevin Browning. He is survived by his companion of 30 years Belinda Chapman; daughter Dusti West of Proctorville, Ohio; son J.J. Browning of Huntington; sister Angelea Hodges of Huntington; special brother Erik Burd; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Chapman and Delaney West; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

