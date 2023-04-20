JENIFER LYNN TAYLOR-LUCAS, 41 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away April 18, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born January 12, 1982, in Huntington, a daughter of Duane Taylor of Barboursville and Tammy Fankell of Hurricane, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeremy Lucas; one daughter, Sara Lucas of Kenova; son Andrew Lucas of Kenova; bonus dad Darrell McCoy; bonus mom Judy Taylor; stepsister Ashley Winters of Barboursville; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane Edward Taylor Jr. and Megan of Proctorville, Ohio and James McCoy and Janet of Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
