JENNIE LEE WILSON passed away at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C., on May 6, 2021. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregivers.
Jennie was born on August 26, 1937, in Pulaski, Va., to Lloyd and Alice Oberlin Lee. She graduated from William King High School in Abington, Va., in 1955. Jennie married her beloved husband, William Clark Wilson Jr., in 1959, and they were married for 56 years before his death in 2016. She worked as a public school secretary for more than ten years at Beverly Hills Middle School in Huntington, W.Va. Jennie continued her secretarial work for Cross Roads UMC in Huntington, then Trinity UMC in Bluefield, W.Va. After retiring from being a secretary, Jennie proudly began her work as a Realtor in Bluefield. She later moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., where she lived with her husband.
Jennie was a people person and never met a stranger. Her outgoing personality led her to join the Junior Women’s Club and become president of the PTO in Huntington. Her love of music and serving the Lord prompted her to be an active member of the church choir for over 30 years. She loved serving others and being hospitable; her home was always open to anyone in need of fellowship and a good meal. She was a devoted wife and mother. She treasured and loved spoiling all her beloved grandchildren.
Jennie leaves behind her children, Beth (Dennis) Villani of Oldenburg, Ind., William “Willie” (Diana) Wilson III of Huntington, W.Va., and Sharon Johnston of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Taylor, Nathan, Emilee, Stephen, Lyndsay, Clark, Megan, Mark and Mollie; great-grandchildren, Hivelee and Carter; sisters, Linda Mills of Durham, N.C., and Alice Hasson of Danville, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. In addition to her parents, Jennie is preceded in death by her husband, William Clark Wilson Jr., and grandson, Luke Wilson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jennie’s caregivers for their amazing care, compassion and kindness.
Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to The Alzheimer’s Association, Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., and to the choir at Bland Street United Methodist Church in Bluefield, W.Va.
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons, N.C., has the honor of assisting the Wilson family with arrangements.