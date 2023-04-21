Jennie LeVere VanHoose Agee
SYSTEM

JENNIE LaVERE VanHOOSE AGEE, 73, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2023, at her residence. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery on Rt. 75, Kenova, with Pastor James Caudill officiating. Jennie was born May 26, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everette and Faye Arrowood VanHoose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol VanHoose Billups and a brother, Howard VanHoose. She is survived by nephew Mark VanHoose, niece Sonja Lewis (Terry) and nephew James VanHoose (Torre). There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you