Jennie LeVere VanHoose Agee

JENNIE LaVERE VanHOOSE AGEE, 73, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2023, at her residence. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery on Rt. 75, Kenova, with Pastor James Caudill officiating. Jennie was born May 26, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everette and Faye Arrowood VanHoose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol VanHoose Billups and a brother, Howard VanHoose. She is survived by nephew Mark VanHoose, niece Sonja Lewis (Terry) and nephew James VanHoose (Torre). There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
