JENNIE LYNN, 65 of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, went to be with her mother Elsie Shepard in Heaven on Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born July 31, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., and retired from Tri-State Transit Authority. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Friend Cooper and Lucy Ray Cooper. Survivors include her dad Buford Shepard of Milton, W.Va.; one sister, Diana Malueg of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Kenneth Ferris of Chesapeake, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.
GARY L. WEBB JR., 37 of Mount Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Milton, son of Gary L. Webb Sr. and …
