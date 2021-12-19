JENNIFER ADKINS, 59, of Ceredo, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Tim Crabtree. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va. She was born September 4, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Margaret Laney Adkins. Jennifer was a homemaker and U.S. Army veteran. She was also a devoted member of Spirit of Faith Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin and Chet Adkins; her father-in-law, Harley Adkins; her mother-in-law, Billie Jo Blevins; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Adkins. Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Rick Adkins; a son, Shane Adkins (Tayitland) of Ceredo, W.Va.; three stepchildren, Ricky Adkins (Jennifer) of Canton, Ga., Derick Saunders of Lincoln County, W.Va., Rebecca Caldwell (Roy) of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Kathy Perry (Darryl) of Genoa, W.Va.; three brothers, her twin, Jeff Adkins (Tammy) of Kenly, N.C., Michael Adkins of Kenova, W.Va., Ronnie Adkins (Bonnie) of Wayne, W.Va.; thirteen grandchildren, Kohen, Baylour, Joey, Christopher, Emily, Cody, Jordan, Riley, Paige, James, Hailey, Dakota, Lyndsey; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Adkins; in-laws, Doug Adkins, Monica Johns, Brian Elisi; a very special friend, Ernie Lee Copley of Ceredo, W.Va.; and a host of additional nieces, nephews and friends that she loved and claimed as her own family. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday, December 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you