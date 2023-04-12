JENNIFER BERNICE TANNER, 74, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. She was born January 31, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. Jennifer was one of seven girls of the late James Bradford Tanner and Bernice Faulkner Tanner.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her sisters, Marlene Burdette Crook, Arlene Burdette Blankenship, Judy Burdette Phipps, Peggy Tanner Turman, and Eloise Tanner Sharp. In addition to her parents and sisters, she was also preceded in death by nephews Jamie, Bobby and Randy Blankenship and Steven Turman. She is survived by her sister, Mary Burdette Cussick of Jacksonville, Fla.; her two nephews, James Bradford Turman (Brad) and Andrew Turman III (Drew); her nieces, Angela Adams, Jeannette Blankenship, Patrice Jenkins, and Valencia West; very special (Dillon) family; and goddaughters Kelley Maynard, Hannah Dawn Maynard and Melody Fisher; several other great-nieces and nephews; also, long time sister/friend Sue Lester. Jennifer graduated from Barboursville High School. Her working career started at W T Grant followed by photography career traveling several states and her final workplace at Kemper insurance in Charlotte, N.C. Jennifer was blessed with exceptional care by her nephews Brad and Drew and niece Angela, ending her journey with dignity and grace. She touched many hearts and lives during her life and will be greatly missed by all. She was an avid MARSHALL fan. WE ARE…
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
