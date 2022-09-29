JENNIFER "SAS" FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington, W.Va. passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Ceredo Church of Christ, of which she was a member, with Minister Matthew McBrayer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery.
Sas was born October 15, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Bobby Joe and Marilyn "Myrt" Dixon Frasher.
She was a graduate of Buffalo High School. Sas was a longtime member of the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. She was active with the Ceredo Elementary PTO and a member of the board of directors of the Wayne County Youth Soccer League.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son Michael Derek Caudill; two brothers, Robert and Timothy Frasher and grandparents Buck and Inez Dixon.
Survivors include her beloved husband David Caudill; children William Alex Caudill, James Frasher Caudill and Kady Caudill; two grandchildren, Kylar Caudill and Oaklynn Caudill and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Omolola Olajide, Dr.Toni Pacioles and Dr. Aylin Al Sanani for all their care. They also wish to thank the infusion staff at the Edwards Cancer Center and the SICU nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Ceredo Church of Christ.
