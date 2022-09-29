JENNIFER "SAS" FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington, W.Va. passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Ceredo Church of Christ, of which she was a member, with Minister Matthew McBrayer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery.

