JENNIFER HATFIELD of Huntington, W.Va., entered into Heavenly rest on October 31, 2022. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father James Jordan and survived by her mother and stepfather, Francis and Jenny Signorini, as well as her sister Lori Bailey and brother David Jordan. Jennifer had one daughter, Jami Edin of Bruceton Mills who is married to Tim Edin. Her greatest honor was to be the Mimi to her four grandchildren, Jordan, Canaan, Levi, and Gideon. Jennifer also had three nieces, Allison Bailey, Brianne Bailey, and Courtney McMahon who is married to John and are parents to Hayley, Kayla, and Travis. She most recently worked as a patient account representative for Marshall Orthopedics and was a lifelong Marshall football fan. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday November 4, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church by Dr. David Lemming. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

