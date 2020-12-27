JENNIFER JULIA (KISER) WHITE, of Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020, at the age of Seventy Three years, Ten months and Twenty Two days. She was the daughter of the late George W. and Georgia Mae Kiser and was also preceded in death by one sister, Joanette Hoover; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Eloise Kiser, Willis and Lorene Kiser; brothers, Doug Kiser and Billy Kiser; and sisters-in-law, Judy Kiser, Loretta Kiser and Faye Kiser. She is survived by her husband of Fifty Four years, Terry White; one son, Phillip White of Hurricane, W.Va.; one daughter, Selena Slone of Hamlin, W.Va.; one son-in-law, Malcom (Bear) Slone of Hamlin, W.Va.; two grandsons, Brady and Brandon Slone of Hamlin, W.Va.; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Dennis Tabor of Sarasota, Fla.; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mattie Kiser of Branchland, W.Va., Johnny Kiser, Marshall Kiser of Branchland, W.Va., and George (Nick) Kiser Jr. of Kenova, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Kiser of Kenova and Ann Kiser of Ashland, Ky.; and brother-in-law, Arson White of St. Louis, Mo. Funeral Service will be noon Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Fred Powers and Pastor Jerry Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

