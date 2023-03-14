JENNIFER LYNN FUDGE, 54 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 19, 1968, to Wilma "Sissy" Fudge and the late Robert "Bob" Fudge. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Virginia Martin and special aunts, Shorty, Effie, and Susie. Jenny is survived by her mother, Wilma "Sissy" Fudge; three sisters, Bridget and Kyleigh and baby sister and best friend, Kynleigh; two brothers, Bobby (Diana) and Braxton; nieces and nephews Stacey, Charles, Cortney, Stacie, Whitney, Mikayla, Kenzie, Emily, Hannah, Taylor, Bella, Peanut, Kelsey and Elliott; special aunts and uncle Skeeter and Mike Quinlan and Snooks Riffle, and special cousin, Carol Ann Mullen. Jenny lived her life loving her family and friends. She had a laugh that was contagious and could make you smile on your worst day. To know our Jenny meant you had a friend for life. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
