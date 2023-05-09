JENNIFER SUZANNE DORSEY, 41 of Kenova, daughter of Patricia Elaine Keenan Stolte of Huntington and the late Jon Dorse, died April 30. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting with arrangements www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
