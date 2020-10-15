JENNINGS CORNWELL, 88, of Kenova, West Virginia, husband of Violet Cornwell for 63 years, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jennings and Wilma Cornwell; brother, Dan Cornwell; and twin sister, Jeanette Dorsey. He is survived by three children, Brenda McClain, Richard Cornwell and Ron Cornwell; four grandchildren, Richie Cornwell, Katie Davis (Mathew), Kennedy McClain and Cameron Cornwell. He was very proud to be the great-grandfather of Brayden, Austin and Raelynn. Jennings is survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews. Jennings served in the US Navy in the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Gwinn and was a member of American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. He had a fierce love for his country, the Lord, his family and the Thundering Herd. Jennings was known for his service cooking at the Kenova United Methodist Church for several years, serving delicious meals and lots of love and laughter. He was known for his love for the church choir and could always be heard singing hymns. Jennings will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
