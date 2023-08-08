The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jennings Matthew Shull
JENNINGS MATTHEW SHULL, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away August 6, 2023. He was born June 17, 1933, in Milton, son of the late Jesse Rudolph Shull and Clesby Dodson Shull. He attended the little white Freewill Baptist Church in Milton. He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Cora Shull; one son, Larry Shull; siblings Lola, Hansford, Raymond, and James Shull, Shirley Garret, and Barbara Collins. He is survived by his children Jennings Roger Shull (Brenda), Robin Sheppard, and Jesse Shull (Diane); grandchildren John, Donald, and David Sheppard, Kerrie Harris, Matt, Alisha, Travis, and Cody Shull, and Jessica Turley; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings Vivian Johnson, Sharon Call, Donald, Earl, Darrell, Lonnie and Windell Shull. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dale Henson. Burial will be in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

