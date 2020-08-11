JERALD GRAFTON BOWEN, 74, of Huntington passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was born December 23, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harry Grafton and Mary Cook Bowen. Jerald was a retired supervisor from Service Machine Company. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army, member of the American Legion Post 93, VFW, DAV and Huntington Masonic Lodge #53 AF&AM where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Ruth Hutchison Bowen, and one brother, Raymond Bowen. He is survived by two sons, Gary Dale Bowen and Joseph Mark Bowen; four grandchildren, Amanda Bowen Hay (Joseph), Cody Bowen (Kristin Brooke), Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Furr, Kaylee Furr, Hadley Bowen and Gracie Smith; two sisters, Karen Sue LeMaster and Ramona Gale Custodio; and one brother, Rodney Erick Bowen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. The family respectfully requests the observance of face coverings and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
