JEREMY BILLY DALE MATHIS, 44 formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio after a long illness. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Jeremy was born March 21, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Billy D. Mathis and the late Barbara Welsh. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joel and Shane Mathis; paternal grandfather Billy E. Mathis; maternal grandmother Jane Lambert and cousin Brandon Frasher. He is survived by his son, Max Mathis; father Billy D. Mathis (Jen); a special aunt and uncle, Sharon and Edward Ison; paternal grandmother Margaret Mathis (Chester); uncle David B. Mathis; his son's maternal grandmother Terre Thomas; a special cousin, Brent Frasher (Jessica); and many other family and friends. The procession will leave Rollins Funeral Home at 12:40 p.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

