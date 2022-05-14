JEREMY GENE HENRY, 45, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born December 16, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Bobby Gene Henry and the late Juanita (Cricket) Holley Henry. He was a diesel mechanic with Amherst Madison. He was a past member and President with the American Farm Puller Association. He enjoyed tractor pulling, welding and fabricating. In addition to his father, he is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins; two special cousins, Rob and Cindy Holley; two close friends, Jason Butler and Jeremy Hutchinson; and a host of other friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com allace.

