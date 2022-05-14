Jerold Allen Fugate

JEROLD ALLEN FUGATE, 59, of Milton, WV, passed away May 11, 2022. He was born August 23, 1962, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert and Linda Sue Casey Fugate. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Fugate. He is survived by his son Jarod Allen Fugate of Milton, and his mother Constance Conrad and her daughter Shaiyann Conrad. Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

