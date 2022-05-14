JEROLD ALLEN FUGATE, 59, of Milton, WV, passed away May 11, 2022. He was born August 23, 1962, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert and Linda Sue Casey Fugate. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Fugate. He is survived by his son Jarod Allen Fugate of Milton, and his mother Constance Conrad and her daughter Shaiyann Conrad. Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McElroy wins Democratic primary in House of Delegates’ District 26
- Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds
- Family mourns loss of home after Milton fire
- Lavalette man killed in Huntington crash
- Smalley, Neely, Pauley elected to Cabell BOE
- UPDATE: Cabell sheriff says missing man has been located
- Teriyaki Madness focuses on fast Asian-inspired cuisine
- Letter to the editor: Republicans will cut Social Security
- TIFFANY DAWN HESS
- Equipment sale a hit for Herd fans
Collections
- Photos: Mother's Day in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Cabell County Special Olympics
- Photos: Kentucky Derby celebrations in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Heavy rain causes flash flooding around Cabell County
- Photos: Barboursville Public Library ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony
- Photos: Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding
- Photos: Gov. Jim Justice visits Huntington to view flood damage
- Photos: Mother's Day at Camden Park