JEROME THEODORE BRONSON, 44, of Huntington, passed away May 24, 2022. He was born May 12, 1978, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Jerome and Judy Scarberry Bronson. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Danny Hamlin. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Miller Bronson; two daughters, Brianna Bronson and Alexandria Miller; seven sons: Samuel, Cody (Bridgett), Travis, Gregory, Devon, Xaiver, and Zachary; one grandson, Riley Bronson; and four sisters: Rose Mays, Rhoda Anderson, Helen Barker, and Judith Poe. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

