JERRY ALLAN SHEETS, 81, was welcomed into Heaven, while surrounded by family at his home, on May 1, 2020. Jerry was born in Huntington, W.Va., on July 4, 1938, to Clarence and Gwendolyn Sheets, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his dear brother, Richard Sheets. Jerry left many who loved him to cherish his memory, including his beloved wife, Jeannie; his son, John Sheets and wife Teresa; his daughter, Julie DeMattie Epperson and husband Roger Epperson; and his precious grandchildren, Jackson, Emma and Ean Sheets, and Rebekah, Isabella and Amelia DeMattie. He is also survived by his “baby” sister, Judie Paxton; sister-in-law, Carole Sheets; nieces and nephews, Lorie Moran, Todd Cox, Linda Spradlin, Bret Sheets and Christine Tucker; and special friend, Tammy Nimmo, whom he also considered family. Jerry spent his life serving his Lord, country, community and church. He served in the United States Navy aboard the minesweeper, the USS Agile, with the motto “wooden ships, and iron men, where the fleet goes, we’ve already been.” He joined the Huntington Fire Department in 1962, serving in the fire station for 29 years before retiring as Deputy Chief. He continued his work with HFD, serving and managing the Huntington Firemen’s Federal Credit Union for over 50 years. He was a charter member of Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, where he served faithfully for 40 years as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher and member of many committees. His service to his Lord spanned his life, as he was known by many as a Christian, committed to sharing Jesus with everyone he could. If you knew Jerry, then he probably shared his love of Jesus with you. While his life and service deserve to be honored and celebrated according to tradition, the current COVID-19 crisis prevents that. A graveside service will be held at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo Monday, May 4, at 2 p.m., by Pastor Bob McGlone, followed by a celebration of his life around his birthday in early July. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to one of the charities Jerry always supported, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Wounded Warrior Project. The best way to honor Jerry at this time is to share his love of Jesus with others, or to reach out to his family so we can share with you. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Jerry will be missed beyond measure, but his family and friends can take comfort in knowing that “Papa Sheets” was received into the arms of his Lord, hearing, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” An Irish quote says it all: Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
