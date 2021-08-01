JERRY D. CASTEEL, 65, of Wayne, West Virginia, was called home on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born November 7, 1955, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Ira Casteel and Betty Fletcher. His beloved stepfather, Ray Fletcher, also preceded him in death, along with one brother, Charles Ira Casteel; and one brother-in-law, Virgil Pack. Jerry was the Pastor of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church in Wayne, W.Va., member of the Brotherhood FWBC Conference and a Director of the Brotherhood FWB Youth Camp for many years. He was self-employed for over 20 years and currently employed with the Wayne County Board of Education. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Virginia Casteel; three daughters, Bethany (John) Dorsey of Mansfield, Ohio, Valyn (Aaron) Robinson of East Lynn, W.Va., and Malori Blankenship of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Hannah Blankenship, and Isaac, Gidean and Amelia Robinson; one sister, Carol Sue Pack of Perrysville, Ohio; one brother, Larry (Donna) Casteel of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Vandagriff; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will all miss him dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Arch Resources nearly ready to open new met coal mine in WV
- Lost Huntington: Albert E. Cox House
- More than 50 manhole lids, catch basin covers reported stolen
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Police roundup: Man arrested after overnight stabbing
- CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN
- Scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival promises to be fun for whole family
- Health department alerts of substantial spread of COVID-19
- Yingling named CEO, president of Mountain Health Network and hospitals
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: K-9 training obstacle course dedication ceremony
- Photos: Mural unveiled at Ebenezer Day Care Center
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: A Cappella in the Park