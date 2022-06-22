JERRY DALE BYRD of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior June 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was born June 12, 1944, in Bim, W.Va., the son of the late Clema and Clay Byrd. He was one of five boys and has been reunited in heaven with three of them, Ivan, Olan and Ralph "Rocky" Byrd. He leaves behind one brother, Lowell "Bud" Byrd (Wilma) of North Carolina. He also leaves behind his beloved wife of over 47 years, Paula "Dee" Byrd whom he loved with all of his heart; two children, Melissa Byrd (Roddy) and Matt Byrd (Angel); six grandchildren, Micah Adkins (Amber), Kyler Burgess, Gage Byrd, Mekhi Reed, Aliyah Byrd and Xander Byrd, all of Salt Rock, W.Va. He was also a very proud great-grandfather of Harlow Jayne Adkins, also of Salt Rock, W.Va. Jerry was a Signalman 2nd Class in the United States Navy, and was a "River Rat," which is part of the Brown Water Navy, where he assisted in operations and patrols on a PBR upon the Mekong River during the Vietnam War. Jerry was a man of many talents throughout his life. He was an Inhalation Therapist at St. Mary's Medical Center, where he met his beautiful wife, a Welder, Radio DJ for WMUL, District Manager, writer, gifted salesman, and even an inventor. After retirement, he found leisure in making bird houses and custom walking canes. His greatest talent however was his sense of humor and compassion for his many friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
