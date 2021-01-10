JERRY DEE ALLEN, 67, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was born on February 15, 1953, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Allen and Mary Coon Allen, and brothers, Joe, Terry and Dave Allen. He is survived by his wife, Cora Allen; daughter, Deanna Boggs; grandchildren, J.Dee Adkins, Cassie Boggs and Cori Boggs; brothers, Dan (Pat) Allen and Robert Allen; sister, Mary (Nick) Macri; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westmoreland Baptist Church Youth Ministries.

