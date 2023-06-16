Jerry F. Spence
JERRY F. SPENCE, 80, of Smiths Grove, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 28, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Willie T. and Mary Danials Spence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Spence, five brothers, one sister. and three grandsons, Leonard Roy Farmer, Ricky and Bobby Perko and one great-grandson, Jessie Chapman.

