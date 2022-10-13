JERRY KEITH SPENCE, 68 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Elder Don Napier and Pastor Randall Spence. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
He was born August 15, 1954, in Huntington, WV, the only son of Jarret and Anna Gibson Spence. Jerry was a graduate of Wayne High School and was a life-long supporter and fan of the Wayne Pioneers. He spent countless hours tracking the scores and watching his collection of state championship games.
Survivors include two sisters, Dianna Grimaldi (John) of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Linda Maynard (with whom he made his home) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two nieces, Jennifer Maynard (Josh), Dianna Renee Cruse; two nephews, Jason Doss (Laura), John Grimaldi Jr. (Stephanie); a grandniece, Jaylen Adkins; three grandnephews, Jaden Adkins, Justin Cruse, and Nico Grimaldi; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him unconditionally.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Jerry, we miss you. You hold a special place in our hearts and will always be "Our Jerry." We love you!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DONNA LOUISE ERWIN, 77, of Huntington, widow of Jerrell Wayne Erwin, died Oct. 6 in Cabell H…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.