Jerry Keith Spence
JERRY KEITH SPENCE, 68 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Elder Don Napier and Pastor Randall Spence. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

