Jerry Lee Albright
JERRY LEE ALBRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Creasy. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born September 10, 1949, in Huntington, a son of the late JB and Lue Vicie McCallister Albright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Nicole Albright, and one brother, Danny Albright. He is survived by one son, Chris Albright of Huntington; two daughters, Erica Henson of Johnson City, Tennessee and Leandra Martin of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren: JB Albright, Matthew Albright, Holt Albright, AJ Weber, Jason Weber, Braedon Henson, Sadie Henson and Genevieve Weber; one great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Albright; and special niece, Kiera Albright Forjone. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

