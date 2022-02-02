JERRY MAURICE SOWDER, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away January 31, 2022, at his home. He was born November 9, 1941, a son of the late Barnett T. and Susie J. Maxwell Sowder. He worked as a store clerk for Bill Robertson, who was the owner of Spring Valley Food Mart. Bill was extremely kind to Jerry during the many years he worked at the store. Jerry was an avid UK basketball fan, and he enjoyed golfing. He was a member of Kenova Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Lawrence and Steve Sowder, and one sister, Janis Caldwell. He is survived by his brother, Raleigh “Red” Sowder and his wife Janet, with whom he made his home; one sister-in-law, June Sowder; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with Minister Amos Prince officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the Kenova Church Of Christ. Official CDC COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two businesses announce openings at Pea Ridge Plaza
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Connolly’s Irish Pub a labor of love for local attorney
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- WSAZ wrestling back with loaded field
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- KELLIE DAWN SPENCER
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball