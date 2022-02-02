JERRY MAURICE SOWDER, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away January 31, 2022, at his home. He was born November 9, 1941, a son of the late Barnett T. and Susie J. Maxwell Sowder. He worked as a store clerk for Bill Robertson, who was the owner of Spring Valley Food Mart. Bill was extremely kind to Jerry during the many years he worked at the store. Jerry was an avid UK basketball fan, and he enjoyed golfing. He was a member of Kenova Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Lawrence and Steve Sowder, and one sister, Janis Caldwell. He is survived by his brother, Raleigh “Red” Sowder and his wife Janet, with whom he made his home; one sister-in-law, June Sowder; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with Minister Amos Prince officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the Kenova Church Of Christ. Official CDC COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

