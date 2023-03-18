JESSICA RAE WHEELER, 33 of Milton died March 14. Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. March 19 at New Heights Church, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you