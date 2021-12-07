JESS PRESTON WILLIAMS, 73 of Lesage, W.Va., formerly of Stone, Ky., a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran who served four tours and is a Bronze Star recipient, Master Electrician, Coal Miner of twenty-plus years that retired as the Superintendent of Maintenance of Pittston (Eastern) Coal Corporation, Extra Class Licensed H.A.M. Radio Operator (AA8XE), National Weather Service Co-Op Observer, Sky Warn Storm Spotter, motorcycle and classic car enthusiast, loving family man, Tropical Sno Franchisee and owner of Miss Ellie's Tropical Sno, left an everlasting legacy and joined his lost loved ones in Heaven on December 1, 2021.
Jess was born September 17, 1948, in Williamson, W.Va. He is preceded in death by two sons, Joey Kenneth Williams and Brandon Preston Williams; his parents, Jesse A. Williams and Hope Frances Williams; three sisters, Connie Rowe, Alberta Tompkins and Rebecca Hall.
Jess is survived by former spouse, Barbara E. Justice, who was the love of his life and was his caregiver during his final days; Amanda Dawn Blake (his grandson's mother), who he always considered as his daughter-in-law; three sons, Andy Williams, Marty (Yarisol) Scott, and Jay P. Goins; sister, Diana (Williams) McCoy; nieces, Stephanie Rowe McCoy (Tracy), Cynthia (Craycraft), Mackenzie (Bobby), Pamela, Rhonda, and Amy; nephews, Larry W. Rowe II (Shannon) and John B. Hall; a host of great-nieces and nephews; grandsons, Roman Preston Williams, Bradley Thomas Scott, Tyler Goins; granddaughters, Amanda Veronica Scott and Stella Olivia Scott. Jess was also an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Ky. Jess was a good man who bravely served our country. He had a strong work ethic and provided a great life for his family who he loved very much. His family thought the world of him. He will be dearly missed and was loved more than he will ever know.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. Entombment and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Wednesday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
