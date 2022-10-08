JESSE CANTERBURY, 73, of Fort Gay, husband of Helen Ruth Canterbury, died Oct. 7 at home. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at New Beginnings Community Church. Burial in the Cox Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

