JESSE KENNETH MULLINS, of Hamlin, W.Va., born October 26, 1946, passed away December 4, 2021, at the age of seventy-five years, one month and nine days. He was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow (Rans) and Gertrude Mullins. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Curtis Mullins, Haskell Mullins and Victor Mullins, and three sisters, Emma Lee Akers, Eloise Steluer and Edna Mullins Carr. He was a retired teacher from Ben Franklin Career Center and also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid sportsman and loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Mullins of Hamlin, W.Va.; one daughter, Christina Mullins (Charles Thayer) of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; one son, Steven Mullins (Amy) of Crown City, Ohio; one brother, Freddie Mullins (Della) of Prestonsburg, Ky.; two grandchildren, Carder Mullins of Wayne, W.Va., and Christopher Thayer of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; and three close friends, Kevin Tabor of Hamlin, W.Va., Mike Hatfield of Lesage, W.Va., and Jerry Cremeans of Branchland, W.Va. Graveside service will be at noon Monday, December 13, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky., with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you