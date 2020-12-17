JESSICA ELIZABETH WHITLEY, born Feb. 20, 1986, in Beckley, W.Va., daughter of Gil and Maria Whitley, passed away Dec. 13, 2020. She is survived by her children: sons, Aidan and Seth, and daughter, Jordyn. Jessica was preceded in death by her daughter, Grace. She is survived by her sister, Adria McAllister, and brother, Kevin Whitley. Family members include her grandparents, Joe and Maria Morabito; Aunt Sera (Steve) Nester; Uncle Nick (Tammy) Morabito and Uncle Michael Whitley; special nephew, Trey McAllister and Myra (daughters Cora and Braylee); cousins, Giuseppe, Christiana, Alyssa and Brianna Morabito, Nathan, Kristen, Crew and Canon Nester, and many special loving relatives. Special thanks to Mark and Ann Hillard and family, friends Teddi, Teegan and Lanissa. Jessica graduated from Hurricane High School in W.Va. and attended Lourdes University at Sylvania, Ohio. Jessica loved music, art, cooking, funny movies and especially women’s sports, where she excelled in travel team softball. She was always strong, independent and a mother who gave so much to nurture her children’s intelligence and activities. More than anything Jessica loved being with her children and being the best mother to them. She enjoyed their many arts and crafts made for her and watching their activities. A private ceremony will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, on Friday, Dec . 18. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. She can finally rest in peace and dance in a field of butterflies and flowers with her beautiful daughter, Gracie. Jessica will be dearly missed by all those left to grieve her loss. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.reebfuneralhome.com. The family requests prayers in lieu of flowers or gifts.
