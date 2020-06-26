Essential reporting in volatile times.

JESSICA LEIGH COPLEY, 38, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a former CNA. She graduated from Spring Valley High School and attended Marshall University. She was born on November 25, 1981, in Huntington, the daughter of Michael and Betty Wilson Copley. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two daughters, Trynitee and Emily Andreae; and one brother, David Copley. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

