JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 78, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Marlene Adkins, died May 20. He retired from Super Valu, Milton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 25 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.

