JESSIE JOE FRASHER, 59, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Brother Mack Ray Cyrus. Burial will follow in the Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was born December 19, 1961, at Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Jessie and Dorothy Ann Porter Frasher. Jessie recently retired from J.H. Fletcher Mining Equipment Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dillard Johnson. Survivors include his loving wife, Leona Sue Johnson Frasher; his sister, Betty Jane Frasher Johnson of Fort Gay; our special little boy, Ayllor Matthews; a very special mother-in-law, Kathy Jones Watts; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Brian Casteel, Selena and Terry Vinson; nieces, Katie, Jada, Shelbi and Brandy; nephews, Devin, Michael, Jamie, Tyler, Dalton, Dylan (Brooklynn) and Ruger; great-nephews, Aiden, Carson, Gabriel, Gavin, Dakota, Dalton and Tyrell; and several cousins and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Student senator seeks resolution to reconsider Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Service union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to send strike notice
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Transplants to Putnam County have finally found “home”
- UPDATE: Arrest made after man shot in chest near Milton
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts several
- DANA MORRIS RYDER JR.
- Man admits to fentanyl-related crime after more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs seized
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: 8th annual All Aboard the Yoga Motive
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: Collis P. Huntington bust dedication ceremony
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: City of Huntington Time Capsule Closing Ceremony
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington