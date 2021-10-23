JESSIE JOE FRASHER, 59, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Brother Mack Ray Cyrus. Burial will follow in the Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was born December 19, 1961, at Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Jessie and Dorothy Ann Porter Frasher. Jessie recently retired from J.H. Fletcher Mining Equipment Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dillard Johnson. Survivors include his loving wife, Leona Sue Johnson Frasher; his sister, Betty Jane Frasher Johnson of Fort Gay; our special little boy, Ayllor Matthews; a very special mother-in-law, Kathy Jones Watts; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Brian Casteel, Selena and Terry Vinson; nieces, Katie, Jada, Shelbi and Brandy; nephews, Devin, Michael, Jamie, Tyler, Dalton, Dylan (Brooklynn) and Ruger; great-nephews, Aiden, Carson, Gabriel, Gavin, Dakota, Dalton and Tyrell; and several cousins and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you